Tornado Warning update Madison/SE Adair Counties

516 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES…

At 515 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Winterset, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement confirmed tornado. At 515 pm, a tornado was

reported 3 miles southwest of Winterset.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornado will be near…

Avenue Of The Saints Event Center around 530 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Bevington, Patterson, Winterset-Madison County Airport, St. Charles

and Badger Creek State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.