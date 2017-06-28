Tornado Warning update Madison/SE Adair Counties
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
516 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES…
At 515 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Winterset, moving
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Damaging tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Law enforcement confirmed tornado. At 515 pm, a tornado was
reported 3 miles southwest of Winterset.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This tornado will be near…
Avenue Of The Saints Event Center around 530 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Bevington, Patterson, Winterset-Madison County Airport, St. Charles
and Badger Creek State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a
basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy
building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in
a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect
yourself from flying debris.