Tornado warning until 6:15-p.m. for SE Madison/NE Union Counties

541 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southeastern Madison County in south central Iowa…

Northeastern Union County in south central Iowa…

Northwestern Clarke County in south central Iowa…

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 12 miles south of Winterset, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Avenue Of The Saints Event Center around 605 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include East

Peru, Truro, Lorimor and St. Charles.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 40 and 43.