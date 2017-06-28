Tornado Warning until 5:45-p.m. Taylor County
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
453 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Taylor County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 545 PM CDT.
* At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Hopkins, or 7 miles southwest of Bedford, moving
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near…
Bedford around 505 PM CDT.
Athelstan around 520 PM CDT.