Tornado Warning until 5:45-p.m. Taylor County

Weather

453 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Taylor County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Hopkins, or 7 miles southwest of Bedford, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Bedford around 505 PM CDT.

Athelstan around 520 PM CDT.