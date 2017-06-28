Tornado Warning until 5:45-p.m: Eastern Adair/Central Madison Counties
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
456 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Central Madison County in south central Iowa…
East central Adair County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 545 PM CDT.
* At 456 PM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located 8 miles east
of Greenfield, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This tornadic storm will be near…
Winterset around 525 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Bevington, Patterson, Winterset-Madison County Airport, St. Charles
and Badger Creek State Park.