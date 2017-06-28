Tornado Warning until 5:45-p.m: Eastern Adair/Central Madison Counties

Weather

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

456 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Central Madison County in south central Iowa…

East central Adair County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 456 PM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located 8 miles east

of Greenfield, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic storm will be near…

Winterset around 525 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Bevington, Patterson, Winterset-Madison County Airport, St. Charles

and Badger Creek State Park.