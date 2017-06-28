Tornado Warning until 5:15-p.m. for parts of Union/Adams/Adair Counties

Weather

446 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northwestern Union County in south central Iowa…

Northeastern Adams County in southwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 445 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Lake Icaria, or

7 miles north of Corning, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* The tornado will be near…

Creston and Green Valley Lake around 510 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Orient, Cromwell, Green Valley Lake State Park and Lake Icaria State

Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.