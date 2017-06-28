Tornado Warning SW Madison/N. Union & SE Adair Counties until 5:45pm

Weather

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

511 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southwestern Madison County in south central Iowa…

Northern Union County in south central Iowa…

Southeastern Adair County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Green Valley Lake, or near Creston, moving east at

30 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Madison…northern Union and southeastern Adair

Counties, including the following locations: Lorimor, Macksburg,

Green Valley Lake State Park and Orient.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.