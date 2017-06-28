Tornado Warning SW Madison/N. Union & SE Adair Counties until 5:45pm
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
511 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Southwestern Madison County in south central Iowa…
Northern Union County in south central Iowa…
Southeastern Adair County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 545 PM CDT.
* At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Green Valley Lake, or near Creston, moving east at
30 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Madison…northern Union and southeastern Adair
Counties, including the following locations: Lorimor, Macksburg,
Green Valley Lake State Park and Orient.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.