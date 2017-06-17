Tornado Warning! Harrison and Shelby Counties

Weather

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

751 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Eastern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…

West central Shelby County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 815 PM CDT

* At 751 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 8 miles north of Logan, or 26 miles southwest of

Denison, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Persia around 815 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Woodbine, Schaben Park and Willow Lake Recreation Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.