Tornado Warning Fremont Montgomery & Mills Counties
June 16th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
807 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Northeastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…
West central Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…
Mills County in southwestern Iowa…
Northeastern Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…
Northeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…
* Until 830 PM CDT
* At 806 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both
tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over
Offutt AFB, or 12 miles south of Omaha, moving southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* These dangerous storms will be near…
Plattsmouth around 810 PM CDT.
Pacific Junction around 815 PM CDT.
Glenwood around 820 PM CDT.
Malvern around 830 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Hastings, Silver City, Imogene, Camp Maha, Randolph and Tabor.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 27.
Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 25 and 31.
Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 73 and 85.
Interstate 29 between mile markers 27 and 42.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.