Tornado Warning Fremont Montgomery & Mills Counties

Weather

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

807 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northeastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

West central Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…

Northeastern Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…

* Until 830 PM CDT

* At 806 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both

tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over

Offutt AFB, or 12 miles south of Omaha, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* These dangerous storms will be near…

Plattsmouth around 810 PM CDT.

Pacific Junction around 815 PM CDT.

Glenwood around 820 PM CDT.

Malvern around 830 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Hastings, Silver City, Imogene, Camp Maha, Randolph and Tabor.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 27.

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 25 and 31.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 73 and 85.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 27 and 42.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.