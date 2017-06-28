Tornado Warning continues until 5:45-p.m. for SE Taylor County

Weather

509 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTY…

At 5:13-p.m., Taylor County Dispatch reported a large tornado was on the grounf between Bedford and Blockton. At 509 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Bedford, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado and two inch hail.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornado will be near…

Athelstan around 525 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Conway, Blockton, Athelstan, Clearfield, Lake Of Three Fires State

Park and Bedford Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.