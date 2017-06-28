Tornado Warning continues until 5:45-p.m. for SE Taylor County
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
509 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTY…
At 5:13-p.m., Taylor County Dispatch reported a large tornado was on the grounf between Bedford and Blockton. At 509 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Bedford, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Damaging tornado and two inch hail.
SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This tornado will be near…
Athelstan around 525 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Conway, Blockton, Athelstan, Clearfield, Lake Of Three Fires State
Park and Bedford Municipal Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a
basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy
building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in
a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect
yourself from flying debris.