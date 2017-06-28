Tornado hits rural area in southwestern corner of Iowa

News, Weather

SIDNEY, Iowa (AP) – At least one tornado has touched down in the southwestern corner of Iowa. Fremont County Emergency Management Director Mike Crecelius says the tornado hit a rural area east of Sidney on Wednesday afternoon. Crecelius says no injuries have been reported.

Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Sheldon told Omaha television station KETV that some rural homes near Sidney and Shenandoah were damaged. Sheldon said he was not aware of any injuries. The tornado dropped as several tornado warnings were issued Wednesday for across Iowa.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for most of Iowa, in effect until 10 p.m. The weather service says strong to severe thunderstorms are expected for the area, bringing large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.