Theft under investigation in Page County

The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in a theft investigation. Authorities say on Tuesday, a man residing at 300 South 1st Street in Northboro, reported the theft of several cell phones, head phones, a portable DVD player, tools, and change from his residence. The theft occurred sometime between June 22, 2017 and June 27, 2017. The victim believes that the items were stolen on different dates. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 712-246-5193.