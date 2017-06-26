Teen lifeguards save boy’s life

News

Two teenage lifeguards at the La Porte City municipal swimming pool saved the life of a 4-year-old boy Friday. Jace Keegan, son of Ryan and Audra Keegan of rural La Porte City slipped underwater and lost consciousness in the children’s pool. Audra Keegan and Julie Grote, ambulance captain for the La Porte City Fire Rescue, said lifeguards Megan Hudson and Richie Artega administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Jace, who was not breathing and had no pulse when removed from the water.

Keegan began coughing and regained consciousness after one round of CPR, according to Grote. Jace Keegan was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, then taken to University Hospitals to be monitored. He is expected to fully recover.

(Radio Iowa)