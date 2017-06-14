Teen accused of shooting BB gun at sister pleads not guilty

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A teenager accused of using a BB gun to shoot his 3-year-old sister has pleaded not guilty in Sioux City. Court records say the written plea was entered Tuesday to charges of willful injury and child endangerment. A trial hasn’t been scheduled yet. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes. The boy is 17.

Doctors say one BB was removed during surgery, but the other BB entered near one of the girl’s eyes and lodged next to her brain. Doctors say it was too risky to remove, so it’s been left in place. A hearing is scheduled July 18 on a defense motion to move the case to juvenile court.