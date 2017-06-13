Tabor man injured in Mills County rollover accident

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says three people were transported to the hospital following two separate accidents last week. 36-year old Donovan Hankins, of Tabor, was taken to UNMC in Omaha by LifeNet helicopter, following an ATV accident a little after 9-p.m., Friday. Authorities say the accident happened near Highway 275 and Rains Avenue, when Hankins lost control of the ATV he was operating, causing the machine to slide into a ditch and rollover over. He suffered serious injuries to his ribs, back and neck.

The other accident happened at around 6:40-a.m. Wednesday, on Highway 34 near 188th Street. A vehicle driven by 55-year old Gaylord Augustine, of Henderson, was traveling west on Highway 34 when he began to slow turn prior to turning onto 188th Street. 30-year old Brett Sheppard, of Emerson, was traveling in a vehicle behind Augustine’s 2012 Dodge, when he failed to notice Augustine was slowing. His 2014 Chevy rear-ended the Dodge, causing unknown/possible injuries to both drivers. Sheppard was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, while Augustine was taken by Glenwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital.