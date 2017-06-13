Tabor man injured in Mills County rollover accident
June 12th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says three people were transported to the hospital following two separate accidents last week. 36-year old Donovan Hankins, of Tabor, was taken to UNMC in Omaha by LifeNet helicopter, following an ATV accident a little after 9-p.m., Friday. Authorities say the accident happened near Highway 275 and Rains Avenue, when Hankins lost control of the ATV he was operating, causing the machine to slide into a ditch and rollover over. He suffered serious injuries to his ribs, back and neck.
The other accident happened at around 6:40-a.m. Wednesday, on Highway 34 near 188th Street. A vehicle driven by 55-year old Gaylord Augustine, of Henderson, was traveling west on Highway 34 when he began to slow turn prior to turning onto 188th Street. 30-year old Brett Sheppard, of Emerson, was traveling in a vehicle behind Augustine’s 2012 Dodge, when he failed to notice Augustine was slowing. His 2014 Chevy rear-ended the Dodge, causing unknown/possible injuries to both drivers. Sheppard was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, while Augustine was taken by Glenwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital.