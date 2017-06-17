Svr tstrm warning update Cass/Adair

Weather

Cass IA-Adair IA-

855 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR CASS AND SOUTHWESTERN ADAIR COUNTIES…

At 855 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Atlantic to near Elliott, moving southeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Atlantic, Griswold, Lewis, Massena, Cumberland, Bridgewater, Marne,

Wiota, Cold Springs State Park, Griswold Park and Atlantic Municipal

Airport.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.