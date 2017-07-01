Supreme Court sends administrator’s suit against Branstad back to district court

News

The Iowa Supreme Court has sent a former state administrator’s lawsuit against former Governor Branstad back to district court. In 2006, Christopher Godfrey was appointed Iowa Workers Compensation Commissioner. Godfrey was confirmed by the state senate to serve in that role through 2015. Shortly after Terry Branstad was reelected governor in 2010, he asked Godfrey to resign. Godfrey refused and Branstad reduced his salary by $36,000.

The Supreme Court’s ruling upheld a lower court’s dismissal of Godfrey’s claim that Branstad and his staff violated the Iowa Constitution by targeting Godfrey because he is gay. Godfrey says his claim Branstad violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act by discrimination based on sexual orientation is still pending. Branstad and his aides have denied they targeted Godfrey because of his sexuality. The opinion also directed a district court to hear Godfrey’s argument that he is owed money because he was “falsely accused of poor work performance” and his salary was docked for “partisan reasons.”

Godfrey resigned nearly three years ago to take a federal job. The attorney representing former Governor Branstad, Governor Reynolds and four other Branstad administration officials says he’s confident the case will be “disposed” in Branstad’s favor. Godfrey’s attorney says there’s still a long way to go, but the court’s decision protects Godfrey “and all other Iowans from having their constitutional rights trampled on by Iowa governments.”

