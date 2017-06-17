Storms leave behind damage and outages

News

Severe storms rumbled across Western Iowa for the second straight night on Friday and strong winds were responsible for damage and utility outages across the area this time around.

Structure damage has been reported at numerous locations including the Glenwood area in Mills County as well as near Shelby. Downed trees and tree limbs were a common occurrence throughout the storm path as well.

Mid American Energy was still reporting at 7:00am on Saturday that approximately 2,100 customers were without power in the Council Bluffs and Southwest Iowa region. Alliant Energy reported just around 150 customers without services at 7:00am as well.