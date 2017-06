Weather

10:05-p.m. 1″ diameter hail (Quarter size) 4 miles south of Adair (140th & Delta) Avenue; Reported by Emergency Management.

9:09-p.m. 1″ diameter hail reported 5-miles south of Stuart (Emergency Mgmt)

8:03-p.m. 2″ hail (egg size) 3-miles east of Creston (reported by the public to NWS)

7:22-p.m. 1″ hail 4 miles west/southwest of Cumberland.