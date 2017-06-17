Storm report from 6/17 event (will be updated)

Weather

10:00-p.m. Mid-American Energy reported 6, 743 customers were without power in the Council Bluffs service area, including: 1,697 in Mills County (1,755 in Glenwood alone); 1,103 in Shenandoah; 885 in Clarinda; 201 in Elliott; 245 in Pacific Junction; 186 in Page County and 173 in Pottawattamie County.

9:15-p.m. Alliant Energy reported 250 customers were without service in southern Cass County.

9:01-p.m. A trained storm spotter reported a 60mph gust of wind in Griswold.