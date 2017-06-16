Special Weather Statement: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings cancelled

Weather

746 PM CDT Thu Jun 15 2017

IAZ070>073-081>084-092>095-160245-

Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Taylor-

Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-

Including the cities of Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair,

Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle,

Corning, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Bedford, Lenox, New Market,

Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, and Humeston

…Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Moving across Southern Iowa this Evening…

Thunderstorms continue to move to the east at 25 mph across southwest Iowa this evening. The strongest were east of Massena and near Kent with others in the Clarinda area. Locations west of these areas, including around Corning, Mount Ayr, Greenfield, Winterset, Osceola and Leon may see these storms through 1000 pm.

The strongest may produce large hail and damaging winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1am for these areas.