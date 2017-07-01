Special Weather Statement for Shelby & Harrison Counties

Weather

Shelby IA-Harrison IA-

708 PM CDT FRI JUN 30 2017

…Significant Weather Advisory for SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON AND

SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT…

At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles northeast of Logan, or 29 miles southwest of Denison, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Logan, Shelby, Persia and Woodbine