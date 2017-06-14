Special Weather Statement for Guthrie/Dallas Counties

Weather

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

723 AM CDT WED JUN 14 2017

…Gusty Winds to 50 mph and Dime Size Hail Possible…

At 722 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stuart, or 12 miles southeast of Guthrie Center, moving northeast at 45 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Waukee, Perry, Adel, Dallas Center, Earlham, De Soto, Woodward, Van

Meter, Redfield, Dexter, Minburn, Linden, Dawson, Bouton, Perry

Municipal Airport and Badger Creek State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.