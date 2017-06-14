Special Weather Statement for Cass Adair Audubon Counties

Weather

627 AM CDT WED JUN 14 2017

IAZ057-070-071-141200-

Audubon IA-Adair IA-Cass IA-

…Dime Size Hail and 50 MPH Winds Possible…

At 626 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Griswold, or 13 miles south of Atlantic, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Atlantic, Griswold, Anita, Exira, Adair, Lewis, Massena, Cumberland,

Brayton, Marne, Wiota, Lake Anita State Park, Cold Springs State

Park, Griswold Park, Atlantic Municipal Airport and Anita Municipal

Airport.