Special Weather Statement for Cass Adair Audubon Counties
June 14th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
627 AM CDT WED JUN 14 2017
IAZ057-070-071-141200-
Audubon IA-Adair IA-Cass IA-
627 AM CDT WED JUN 14 2017
…Dime Size Hail and 50 MPH Winds Possible…
At 626 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Griswold, or 13 miles south of Atlantic, moving northeast at 40 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Atlantic, Griswold, Anita, Exira, Adair, Lewis, Massena, Cumberland,
Brayton, Marne, Wiota, Lake Anita State Park, Cold Springs State
Park, Griswold Park, Atlantic Municipal Airport and Anita Municipal
Airport.