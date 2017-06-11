Skyscan Weather Forecast & weather data for Atlantic, 6/11/17

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny & windy. High near 93. South wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & windy. Low around 73. S @ 15-30.

Monday: Partly sunny. High near 94. S @ 10-20.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low around 73. S @ 10-25mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy. High near 95. S @ 15-30.

Tue. Night: A 40% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Low around 72.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers & thunderstorm in the morning, and a slight chance during the afternoon. High near 90.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday’s High in Atlantic was 92. Our Low this morning, 70. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 93 and the Low was 71. The All-time Record High for Atlantic on this date was 99 in 1892, while the Record Low was 36 in 1903.