Skyscan Weather Forecast for Atlantic & the area, 6/25/17

Weather

Today: Sunny & breezy. High near 72. NW wind 5 to 15 mph, gusting to over 20.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy w/a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 53. Winds light and variable.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 1pm, otherwise mostly sunny. High near 73. Winds becoming NW @ 5-10. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. S @ 10-15 w/gusts to around 25.

Tue. Night: A 60% chance of showers & thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 66. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. High near 84.