Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 6/30/17

Weather

Today: P/Cldy, cooler & less humid. High 80. NW @ 10-20.

Tonight: Fair to P/Cldy. Low 53.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 82. Variable winds @ 5-10.

Sunday: P/Cldy w/a chance of shwrs & tstrms late. High 85.

Monday: Variable Cldy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms. High around 85.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 80. Our Low this morning (as of 5:30-a.m.) was 64. We received just .03” of rain Thursday night here in Atlantic at the KJAN studios. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 85 and the low was 51. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 101 in 1933. The Record Low was 43 in 1940.