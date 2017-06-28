Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 6/28/17

Weather

Today: P/Cldy to Cldy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms this morning and again later this afternoon. High 85. SW @ 10-20.

Tonight: Shwrs & tstrms endning. Becoming P/Cldy. Low 68. SW @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy to Cldy w/scatt. Afternoon shwrs & tstrms. High 85. S @ 10-15.

Friday: Shwrs & tstrms ending early. Becoming P/Cldy. High 81.

Saturday: P/Cldy. High 81.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 79. Our 24-hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) will be/was 47. Just before 5:30-a.m. in Atlantic, we had received .16” rain here at the KJAN studios since the storms began early this morning. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 83 and the low was 60. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 103 in 1936. The Record Low was 50 in 1896 & 2006.