Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 6/27/17

Weather

Today: Areas of fog this morning; Mostly sunny. High 79. S @ 10-15.

Tonight: P/Cldy to Cldy w/showers & tstrms late. Low 65. S @ 10.

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly cloudy w/scattered shwrs & tstrms. High 83. S @ 10-15.

Thursday: P/Cldy to Cldy w/scattered afternoon shwrs & tstrms. High 85.

Friday: P/Cldy to cldy w/scatt. morning shwrs & tstrms. High 79.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 76. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.) was 44. We received .01” rain at the KJAN studios Monday (after 7-a.m.). Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 87 and the low was 59. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 103 in 1934. The Record Low was 43 in 1938, 1958 and 1968.