Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 6/16/17

Weather

Today: Partly Cloudy, warm & humid w/scattered showers & thunderstorms late. High 90. S @ 10-15.

Tonight: A 60% chance of scattered shwrs & tstrms. Some could be severe. Low 68. SE @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Variably Cldy w/a 30% chance of scatt. showers & tstrms, mainly during the afternoon . High 85. S-N @ 10-15.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High 82.

Monday: P/Cldy. High 84.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 92. Our Low this morning (as of 5:20-a.m.) was 63. We received .22” rain at the KJAN studios Thursday night into early this morning. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 94 and the low was 66. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 103 in 1946. The Record Low was 42 in 1974.