Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 6/15/17

Weather

Today: Areas of morning fog; Mo. Sunny w/a slight chance of day afternoon showers & thunderstorms. High 92. SW @ 10-15.

Tonight: P/Cldy to Cldy w/a 40% chance of shwrs & tstrms. Low 68. S @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Variably Cldy w/scatt. showers & tstrms. High 88. SE @ 10-15.

Saturday: P/Cldy w/scatt. Afternoon Shwrs & tstrms. High 91.

Sunday: P/Cldy, cooler & less humid. High 82.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 85. Our Low this morning (as of 5:00-a.m.) was 60. We received .68” rain from 7-a.m. Wednesday through Noon (for a storm total of 1.39”) at the KJAN studios. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 95 and the low was 64. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 99 in 1918. The Record Low was 40 in 1906 & 1969.