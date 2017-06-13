Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 6/13/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy, warm & humid. High 94. S @ 15-30.

Tonight: P/Cldy to cloudy w/scattered showers & tstrms.Low 74. S @ 10-15.

Tomorrow: Scatt. showers & tstrms ending in the morning; P/Cldy. High 90. W @ 10-15.

Thursday: P/Cldy to cldy w/scatt. Afternoon shwrs & tstrms. High 92.

Friday: P/Cldy to cldy w/scatt. Shwrs & tstrms. High 88.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 87. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.) was 74. We received .03” rain late Monday evening at the KJAN studios. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 91 and the low was 69. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 96 in 1987. The Record Low was 37 in 1906.