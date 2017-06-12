Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 6/12/17 (Updated 5-a.m.)

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy warm & humid w/isolated thunder showers & this morning. High 94. S @ 15-30.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.Low 75. S @ 10-15.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy w/scatt. showers & tstrms late. High 94. S @ 15-30.

Wednesday: P/Cldy to cldy w/scatt. shwrs & tstrms, especially in the morning. High 90.

Thursday: P/Cldy w/afternoon tstrms. High 92.

Sunday’s High in Atlantic was 95. Our Low this morning was 74. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 93 and the low was 71. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 95 in 1892. The Record Low was 38 in 1903.