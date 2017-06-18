Skyscan Forecast for Atlantic & the area, 6/18/17

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.