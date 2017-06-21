Skyscan Forecast 06-21-2017

Podcasts, Weather

Skyscan Forecast Wednesday, June 21, 2017 Dan Hicks

Today: Partly cloudy. Warm and more humid. High 91. S @ 10-20. Isolated thunderstorms this morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. S @ 5. Low 72.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. SE @ 10-15. High 87.

Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Cooler. Few showers early in the day. High 79.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Few showers. High 74.