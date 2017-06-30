Significant Weather Advisory: NW Pott/Harrison/Western Shelby Counties

Weather

854 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

…Significant Weather Advisory until 9:45-p.m.

At 854 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles north of Mondamin to 4 miles east of Nickerson to 5 miles west of Prague. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

Up to Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Omaha, Fremont, Blair, Wahoo, Missouri Valley, Valley, Tekamah,

Logan, Arlington, North Bend, Yutan, Fort Calhoun, Waterloo, Cedar

Bluffs, Mead, Mondamin, Nickerson, Kennard, Inglewood and Weston.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 275 in Nebraska between mile markers 140 and 167.

Highway 30 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5.

Highway 30 in Nebraska between mile markers 402 and 450.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 97 and 129.

Highway 77 in Nebraska between mile markers 85 and 126.

Highway 92 in Nebraska between mile markers 438 and 466.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 63 and 97.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

southwestern and west central Iowa…and northeastern and east

central Nebraska.