.Significant Weather Advisory: NE Pott/SE Harrison/Southern Shelby Counties

Weather

826 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

…Significant Weather Advisory for NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE…

SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON AND SOUTHERN SHELBY COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT…

At 825 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles north of Shelby, or 25 miles northwest of Atlantic, moving east

at 40 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Harlan, Avoca, Walnut, Shelby, Portsmouth, Tennant, Prairie Rose

State Park, Nishna Bend Recreation Area and Elk Horn Creek Recreation

Area.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 64 and 73.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 31 and 48.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

southwestern Iowa.