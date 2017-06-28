Significant Weather Advisory: Fremont/Montgomery/Mills/Pott/Page Counties in IA

Weather

342 AM CDT WED JUN 28 2017

…Significant Weather Advisory for FREMONT…WESTERN MONTGOMERY…MILLS…SOUTH CENTRAL POTTAWATTAMIE… NORTHWESTERN PAGE…COUNTIES UNTIL 415 AM CDT…

At 342 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Offutt AFB to near Murray to 3 miles north of Syracuse. Movement was east at 50 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Glenwood, Syracuse, Hamburg, Malvern, Sidney, Farragut, Pacific Junction, Murray, Emerson, Unadilla, Riverton, Avoca, Union, Nehawka, Lorton and Offutt AFB.

Highway 2 in Nebraska between mile markers 484 and 508.

Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 33.

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 16 and 37.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 39 and 82.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 1 and 43.