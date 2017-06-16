Significant Weather Advisory: Fremont & Page Counties

Weather

1017 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017

…Significant Weather Advisory for EAST CENTRAL FREMONT AND

SOUTHWESTERN PAGE COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM CDT…

At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles south of Shenandoah, or 17 miles north of Tarkio, moving east

at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Shenandoah, Coin, College Springs and Yorktown.

This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 4 and 13.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

southwestern Iowa.