Shop Local Passport Program continues in Atlantic

News

The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with First Whitney Bank to continue the Shop Local Initiative to educate community members about the importance of shopping local. The Chamber, in partnership with local businesses, kicked off the Shop Local Passport Program in June 2016 to reward shoppers for shopping local. The Chamber says it is excited to announce the continuation of the program.

Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said “The Shop Local Passport Program is a year-long incentive that not only helps educate community members, but rewards them for shopping local. In only ten months, 4,200 passports have been turned in, totaling $735,000 spent at participating businesses. This number shows the community is excited about this program and we are thrilled to partner with First Whitney Bank again and continue this incentive.”

How it works:

Passports are available for pick up at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce or participating businesses.

Shoppers receive stamps in the amount of purchases at participating businesses.

Once your passport is complete, you have the option to return the completed passport to the Chamber or participating businesses to be entered into a monthly drawing to win Passport Bucks, redeemable at participating businesses.

To learn more and how to be a winner, please visit www.atlanticiowa.com.

Participating Locations: Aunt B’s, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Brymons Interiors, Cappel’s Ace Hardware, Complementary Care Health & Wellness, Howard’s Clothing, Interior Touch, Olsen Fuel Supply, Renew Ag Supply, The Picker’s Parlor, Robinson True Value, Something for You, Sweet Joy Shoppe, The Upper Cut & More Boutique and Weitzel’s Restaurant & Bar.