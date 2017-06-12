Shelby man dies from injuries in Saturday crash

News

An accident Saturday evening in Pottawattamie County has claimed the life of a man from Shelby. 41-year old Stephen Gross – who was not wearing a seat belt – was a passenger in the 2003 Chevy pickup that crashed into a tree. Gross died at the scene of the accident that happened at around 7:25-p.m. in the area of 335th Street and Tamarack Road in rural Pott. County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pott. County Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene. An investigation determined the pickup, driven by 45-year old Cory Hess, of Dunlap, was southbound on 335th street and had gone off the east shoulder of the roadway, through a grassy area, and across Tamarack Road before it hit a tree and came to rest.

Hess – who was wearing his seat belt – suffered non-life threatening injuries. The investigation continues, but it is believed that a medical condition may have contributed to the accident.