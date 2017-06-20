SHARON GAYLE HARTVIGSEN, 82, of Harlan (Svcs. 06/22/2017)

Obituaries

SHARON GAYLE HARTVIGSEN, 82, of Harlan died Thursday, June 15th at University of Nebraska Medical Center. Memorial services for SHARON GAYLE HARTVIGSEN will be held Thursday, June 22nd at 11:00am in the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Family will greet friends on Wednesday, June 21st from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.

Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton at a later date.

SHARON GAYLE HARTVIGSEN is survived by:

Daughter: Karla Roecker of Harlan.

Sons: Timothy Hartvigsen of Elk Horn. Kevin (Tracy) Hartvigsen of Audubon.

Sister: Janelle Mein of Johnston.

Brother-in-law: Duane Johnson of Des Moines.

Daughter-in-law: Carol Hartvigsen of Kimballton.

6 Grandchildren

9 Great-Grandchildren