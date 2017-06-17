Severe Tstorm warning until 8:15-p.m. for Fremont/Mills/Pott/Harrison Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

749 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Central Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

South central Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…

Sarpy County in east central Nebraska…

Northeastern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska…

Northwestern Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska…

Southeastern Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

Southeastern Saunders County in east central Nebraska…

Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…

* Until 815 PM CDT

* At 748 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southeast of Missouri Valley to 4 miles

north of Council Bluffs to near Gretna to 9 miles south of Wahoo,

moving southeast at 40 mph.

These are very dangerous storms.

HAZARD…80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect

considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista,

Plattsmouth, Ralston, Glenwood, Gretna, Waverly, Ashland,

Springfield, Oakland, Malvern, Louisville, Weeping Water, Treynor,

Underwood, Carson and Elmwood.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 23.

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 31 and 55.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 57 and 91.

Highway 77 in Nebraska between mile markers 81 and 82.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 15 and 56.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 23.

Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 411 and 444, and

between mile markers 448 and 454.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.