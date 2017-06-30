Severe tstorm warning until 11:30-p.m.: Fremont/Mills Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

1058 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Southern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

East central Cass County in southeastern Nebraska…

* Until 1130 PM CDT

* At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pacific

Junction, or 20 miles southeast of Omaha, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Glenwood, Malvern, Pacific Junction, Emerson, Tabor, Randolph,

Hastings and Imogene.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 27.

Highway 59 in Iowa near mile marker 31.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 25 and 37.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.