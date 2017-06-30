Severe tstorm warning until 11:15-p.m. Montgomery/Pott. Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

1039 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 1115 PM CDT

* At 1039 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Macedonia,

or 24 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Carson, Elliott, Macedonia, Grant and Farm Creek Public Wildlife

Area.

This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 41 and 44.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.