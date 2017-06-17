Severe tstorm update for Cass & Adair Counties

Weather

849 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

IAC001-029-170230-

/O.CON.KDMX.SV.W.0180.000000T0000Z-170617T0230Z/

Cass IA-Adair IA-

849 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT

FOR CASS AND SOUTHWESTERN ADAIR COUNTIES…

At 849 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles east of Walnut to 6 miles east of Carson,

moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Atlantic, Griswold, Lewis, Massena, Cumberland, Bridgewater, Marne,

Wiota, Cold Springs State Park, Griswold Park and Atlantic Municipal

Airport.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.