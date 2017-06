Weather

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 339

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

330 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 339 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE: HARRISON MONONA POTTAWATTAMIE

SHELBY.