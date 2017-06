Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1-a.m. Friday for parts of s.w. Iowa

Weather

640 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 336 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

. IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAIR ADAMS CASS DALLAS FREMONT MADISON MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE RINGGOLD

TAYLOR UNION

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE…

ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.

ISOLATED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:

PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 10%

PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /F2-F5/ TORNADOES : 05%

PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 30%

PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 10%

PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 30%

PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 30%

PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : 70%

MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : E 35