Weather

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 339 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING: FREMONT MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE COUNTIES.



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLARINDA, FARRAGUT, GLENWOOD,

HAMBURG, RED OAK, SHENANDOAH, SIDNEY, AND TABOR.

THE WATCH ALSO INCLUDES MONONA, HARRISON, POTTAWATTAMIE AND SHELBY COUNTIES.