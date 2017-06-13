Severe Thunderstorm Warning Update

Weather

Pottawattamie IA-

659 PM CDT MON JUN 12 2017

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY…

At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakland, or 22 miles west of Atlantic, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include…

Oakland, Walnut, Hancock and Botna Bend Park.

This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 48 and 61.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.