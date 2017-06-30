Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:45-p.m. Pott/Harrison Counties

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

916 PM CDT THU JUN 29 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

South central Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Washington County in east central Nebraska…

Northeastern Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 945 PM CDT

* At 916 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Calhoun, or 11 miles north of Omaha, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northern Omaha, northern Council Bluffs, Blair, Underwood, Fort

Calhoun, Carter Lake, Bennington, Neola, Crescent, McClelland,

Wilson Island State Park, Hitchcock Nature Center and Narrows River

Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 30 in Nebraska near mile marker 447.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 94 and 111.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 55 and 72.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 8 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.